The Atlanta Hawks (9-14), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (10-14). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -37 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.8 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 114.4 per contest (19th in the league).

The Hawks have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 122.5 points per game (third in league) and allowing 123.3 (28th in NBA).

The teams average 235.3 points per game combined, 8.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 237.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Toronto has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Atlanta has covered five times in 23 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 29.5 -125 27.2 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -120 20.0 Clint Capela 12.5 -128 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Clint Capela or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Hawks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +5000 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.