Gustav Nyquist will be among those on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. If you're considering a wager on Nyquist against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 16:54 per game on the ice, is -1.

Nyquist has a goal in four of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nyquist has an assist in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Nyquist's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 29 Games 3 19 Points 0 4 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.