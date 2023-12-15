Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 15
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (12-9) at FedExForum on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets will try for another victory over the Grizzlies after a 117-104 win on Wednesday. Tari Eason paced the Rockets in the win with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 44 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|24.8
|4.3
|5.3
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Illness)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network
