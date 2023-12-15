Grizzlies vs. Rockets December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Southwest Division foes battle when the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) welcome in the Houston Rockets (8-8) at FedExForum, beginning on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 18.6 points, 6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Santi Aldama averages 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- David Roddy posts 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
- Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is averaging 21 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 56.3% of his shots from the field.
- Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. He's draining 38.7% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.
- Jalen Green is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|105.7
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|111.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.3
|43%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
