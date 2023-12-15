The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holly Pond High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Douglas High School