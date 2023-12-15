Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Elmore County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tallassee High School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Selma High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Wetumpka High School