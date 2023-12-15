Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DeKalb County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sand Rock, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crossville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.