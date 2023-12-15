De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 125-114 loss against the 76ers, Hunter put up 24 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 20.3 22.1 PR -- 19 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Raptors

Hunter has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 10.8% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Hunter's Hawks average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

The Raptors allow 114.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are 20th in the league, giving up 26.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 37 11 5 0 3 0 0 11/19/2022 45 22 5 1 1 0 0 10/31/2022 22 11 1 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.