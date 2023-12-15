Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dallas County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas County High School at Keith Middle-High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Orrville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Selma High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellwood Christian Academy at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.