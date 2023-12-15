The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phil Campbell High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Danville High School