Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cleburne County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cleburne County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ranburne High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.