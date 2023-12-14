Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Talladega County Central High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadley High School at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BB Comer High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
