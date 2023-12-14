High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14

5:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Bible School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lawrence High School at West Morgan High School