Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
