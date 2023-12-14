Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
