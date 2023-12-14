Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14

5:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Jefferson Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14

6:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Center Point High School