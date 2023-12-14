Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 14
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. The Badgers are heavy favorites by 19.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 125.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wisconsin
|-19.5
|125.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats
- Jacksonville State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 125.5 points in five of nine outings.
- Jacksonville State's average game total this season has been 128.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Jacksonville State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wisconsin (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Jacksonville State (3-6-0) this year.
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 125.5
|% of Games Over 125.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wisconsin
|8
|80%
|73.5
|140.9
|66.6
|128.1
|136.1
|Jacksonville State
|5
|55.6%
|67.4
|140.9
|61.5
|128.1
|136.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends
- The Gamecocks' 67.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 66.6 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.6 points, Jacksonville State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wisconsin
|5-5-0
|0-2
|4-6-0
|Jacksonville State
|3-6-0
|0-0
|1-8-0
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wisconsin
|Jacksonville State
|11-6
|Home Record
|9-5
|6-6
|Away Record
|3-12
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.6
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.