Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wahl: 11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hepburn: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|256th
|41st
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|25th
|246th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|184th
|93rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|73rd
|293rd
|5.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|293rd
|323rd
|10.4
|Assists
|11.6
|282nd
|32nd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|240th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.