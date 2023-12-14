Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Geneva County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Geneva High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva County High School at Ariton High School