Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dale County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva County High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
