Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Billingsley School at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14

6:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Alabama Christian Academy