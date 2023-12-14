If you reside in Calhoun County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14

6:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14

6:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Anniston High School