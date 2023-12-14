The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alabama A&M vs. UMKC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Lisa Thomas: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Alayna Contreras: 10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Players to Watch

Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Contreras: 10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.