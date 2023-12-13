UAB vs. Alabama A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 13
Two sliding teams meet when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to halt a three-game losing streak against the Blazers, who have lost three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
- Where: Huntsville, Alabama
- Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-11.5
|152.5
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- In five games this season, UAB and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points.
- UAB has had an average of 148.8 points in its games this season, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Blazers have gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- UAB has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.
- The Blazers have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for UAB.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|5
|62.5%
|72.6
|141
|76.2
|164
|146.5
|Alabama A&M
|4
|44.4%
|68.4
|141
|87.8
|164
|148.5
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- The Blazers score 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 the Bulldogs allow.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|3-5-0
|0-1
|6-2-0
|Alabama A&M
|4-5-0
|3-5
|5-4-0
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Alabama A&M
|17-2
|Home Record
|9-8
|7-5
|Away Record
|5-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
