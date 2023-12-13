The UAB Blazers (4-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost three games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

UAB is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Blazers games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Alabama A&M has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of nine times this year.

