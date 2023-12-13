How to Watch UAB vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (4-5) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost three games in a row.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 117th.
- The 72.6 points per game the Blazers average are 15.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (87.8).
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).
- Defensively the Blazers were better at home last year, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, UAB averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|L 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/1/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|-
|Bartow Arena
