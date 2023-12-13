The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 129-122 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Young produced 19 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Young's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.8 30.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.7 Assists 10.5 10.5 10.1 PRA -- 40 42.9 PR -- 29.5 32.8 3PM 3.5 3.0 4.0



Trae Young Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Young's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.6 per game, 19th in the league.

The Raptors give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 38 29 0 9 2 1 2 11/19/2022 42 33 3 12 2 1 1 10/31/2022 32 14 0 10 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.