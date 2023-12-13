The Toronto Raptors (9-14) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Hawks have also lost four games in a row.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 118 - Hawks 117

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-1.4)

Raptors (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.3

The Raptors have an 11-12-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-17-0 mark of the Hawks.

Toronto (3-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Atlanta (2-5) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

Toronto's games have gone over the total 52.2% of the time this season (12 out of 23), less often than Atlanta's games have (14 out of 22).

The Raptors have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the third-best team in the league in points scored (122.2 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (122.8).

On the glass, Atlanta is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.5 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44.5 per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 25.1 per game.

Atlanta is 17th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.9 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (37%).

