The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will hope to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

North Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Lions' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Charleston Southern has won just one game against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Buccaneers have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.