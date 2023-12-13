How to Watch North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will hope to end a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.
- In games North Alabama shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Lions are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 281st.
- The Lions average 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Buccaneers allow (72.9).
- North Alabama has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama is scoring 84.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 68 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 85.5.
- When playing at home, North Alabama is sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). However, it owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 75-74
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Rust
|W 109-65
|Flowers Hall
|12/10/2023
|Morehead State
|L 86-77
|Flowers Hall
|12/13/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
