The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will hope to end a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.
  • In games North Alabama shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Lions are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 281st.
  • The Lions average 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Buccaneers allow (72.9).
  • North Alabama has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama is scoring 84.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.5 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 68 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 85.5.
  • When playing at home, North Alabama is sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). However, it owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kansas State L 75-74 Bramlage Coliseum
12/7/2023 Rust W 109-65 Flowers Hall
12/10/2023 Morehead State L 86-77 Flowers Hall
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

