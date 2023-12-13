The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will hope to end a four-game road losing skid when visiting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have made.

In games North Alabama shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Lions are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 281st.

The Lions average 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Buccaneers allow (72.9).

North Alabama has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama is scoring 84.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 73.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 68 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 85.5.

When playing at home, North Alabama is sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). However, it owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule