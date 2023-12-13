Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Trae Young and others are available when the Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSSE

SportsNet and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 10.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's over/under for Young is 28.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 2.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Young's assist average -- 10.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Young has hit 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 20.0 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -111)

Clint Capela's 10.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (10.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Barnes' 19.8 points per game average is 1.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Barnes has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 20.7 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Wednesday (24.5).

His rebounding average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Siakam's assists average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

