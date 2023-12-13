Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (11-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The point total is 213.5 in the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|213.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 213.5 points in 13 of 22 games this season.
- Memphis has a 219-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 9-13-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have come away with two wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|8
|40%
|109.4
|215.9
|105.6
|218.1
|220.9
|Grizzlies
|13
|59.1%
|106.5
|215.9
|112.5
|218.1
|222.0
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- Three of the Grizzlies' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (3-8-0) this year.
- The Grizzlies put up only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets give up to opponents (105.6).
- Memphis has put together a 5-7 ATS record and a 4-8 overall record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-13
|3-1
|9-13
|Rockets
|15-5
|1-0
|6-14
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|106.5
|109.4
|29
|25
|5-7
|6-2
|4-8
|4-4
|112.5
|105.6
|10
|1
|8-1
|12-1
|6-3
|10-3
