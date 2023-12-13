The Houston Rockets (8-8) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane delivers 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

David Roddy is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 21 points, 5.6 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Green posts 19.6 points, 4.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks posts 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Grizzlies 110.9 Points Avg. 105.6 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 47.4% Field Goal % 42.6% 35.9% Three Point % 32.7%

