The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) travel to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 46.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Auburn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 46.4 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Tigers average are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets allow (86.7).

This year the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG%

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 69.0 FG%

Auburn Schedule