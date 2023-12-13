Auburn vs. Alabama State December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-2) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Auburn Players to Watch
- Taylen Collins: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Savannah Scott: 10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Alabama State Players to Watch
