The Auburn Tigers (4-2) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Auburn Players to Watch

Taylen Collins: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Savannah Scott: 10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

