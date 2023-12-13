The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • This season, Auburn has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.9.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech W 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville - Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena

