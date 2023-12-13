Wednesday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (7-2) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-7) at Neville Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-46 in favor of Auburn, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Tigers are coming off of a 58-45 victory against Little Rock in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 81, Alabama State 46

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-53 victory over the Clemson Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 87) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 141) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 161) on December 3

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 199) on November 9

68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 232) on November 26

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG%

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 69.0 FG%

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +110 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball and are giving up 54.6 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.

The Tigers are putting up 68.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 64.8 points per contest.

Auburn allows 53.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 55.8 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.