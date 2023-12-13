The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets score an average of 46.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers allow.
  • Auburn's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 46.4 points.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Tigers average are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (86.7).
  • This season the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.

Alabama State Leaders

  • Cordasia Harris: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Shmya Ward: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%
  • Che'Mya Carouthers: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Dakiyah Sanders: 2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Kristian Jackson: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Alabama State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Samford L 69-47 Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 88-42 Memorial Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Jacksonville State L 74-53 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/13/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/17/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

