The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • Alabama State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 173rd.
  • The Hornets' 77.1 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.
  • Alabama State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.7.
  • At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.
  • At home, Alabama State sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 N.C. A&T W 88-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Merrimack W 66-60 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 80-60 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/13/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/19/2023 USC - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/22/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

