Wednesday's game between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and Alabama State Hornets (0-7) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 81-46 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Auburn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Hornets are coming off of a 74-53 loss to Jacksonville State in their last outing on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 81, Alabama State 46

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Hornets are winless against D1 teams.

The Hornets have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Shmya Ward: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG% Che'Mya Carouthers: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Dakiyah Sanders: 2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Kristian Jackson: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 40.3 points per game, with a -282 scoring differential overall. They put up 46.4 points per game (359th in college basketball), and give up 86.7 per outing (358th in college basketball).

