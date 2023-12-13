The UAB Blazers (4-3) will meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan McLean: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Bryant: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAB Players to Watch

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 279th 69.5 Points Scored 71.9 238th 358th 87.3 Points Allowed 73.4 228th 235th 31.7 Rebounds 35.7 89th 54th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 11.7 40th 354th 4 3pt Made 4.3 351st 330th 10.3 Assists 10.3 330th 357th 15.7 Turnovers 11.9 183rd

