Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
