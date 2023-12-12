The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) hope to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 13 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers allow (63.9).

The Blazers record 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (68.6).

UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

South Carolina State is 1-8 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers concede.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Denim DeShields: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

10.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Tracey Bershers: 12.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

12.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Jade Weathersby: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Maddie Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Schedule