How to Watch the UAB vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) hope to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 13 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers allow (63.9).
- The Blazers record 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (68.6).
- UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- South Carolina State is 1-8 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers concede.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Denim DeShields: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
- Tracey Bershers: 12.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Maddie Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 88-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|L 72-62
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Nicholls
|W 73-62
|Stopher Gym
|12/12/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
