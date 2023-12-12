The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) hope to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs average 13 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers allow (63.9).
  • The Blazers record 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs give up (68.6).
  • UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
  • South Carolina State is 1-8 when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers concede.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Denim DeShields: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
  • Tracey Bershers: 12.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
  • Jade Weathersby: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Maddie Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 88-56 Bartow Arena
12/3/2023 Auburn L 72-62 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Nicholls W 73-62 Stopher Gym
12/12/2023 South Carolina State - Bartow Arena
12/20/2023 Wagner - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

