Tuesday's game between the UAB Blazers (7-2) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 74-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UAB, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 12.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Blazers claimed a 73-62 victory over Nicholls.

UAB vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 74, South Carolina State 56

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers took down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a 70-63 win on November 6. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 232) on November 6

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 248) on December 9

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 269) on November 27

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 306) on November 25

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 29

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Denim DeShields: 10.3 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

10.3 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

12 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Jade Weathersby: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Maddie Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are giving up 63.9 per contest to rank 181st in college basketball.

