In Tallapoosa County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Childersburg High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.