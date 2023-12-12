The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) take the court against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.
  • The Pirates score 74.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Hawks allow.
  • Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • The Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.
  • The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates give up (68.3).
  • When Monmouth gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 3-1.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall posted 70.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.9 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.
  • At home, the Hawks gave up 73.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Monmouth made more triples on the road (4.1 per game) than at home (3.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.7%) than at home (25.6%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 Rutgers L 70-63 Prudential Center
12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn - Prudential Center

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-61 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Cornell L 91-87 Newman Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Illinois W 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/12/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/16/2023 Rider - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/21/2023 Manhattan - OceanFirst Bank Center

