Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ragland High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School