Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Ryan McDonagh going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.
- McDonagh's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
McDonagh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 8-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
