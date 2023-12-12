Can we count on Michael McCarron lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • McCarron has scored in two of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • McCarron has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

