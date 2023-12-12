Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Bible School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Mae Jemison High School