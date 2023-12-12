Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
Can we count on Luke Schenn finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Schenn has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
